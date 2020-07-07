Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah Police are on the scene of an early morning death investigation on West 25 Court off West 60th Street.
A man who lives near the crime scene told CBS4 he heard roughly 11 gunshots around 1 a.m.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted a body in the road and a car with a bullet shattered window on the passenger side.
One person was seen being escorted to a police cruiser.
Police have released few details about their investigation.
