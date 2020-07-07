FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) – The state’s health department has confirmed another case of Dengue fever in the Florida Keys.
This is the eleventh confirmed case of Dengue this year in Monroe County.
The health department said all indications are it was locally acquired. The person was treated and is expected to make a full recovery.
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has intensified its mosquito control activities in the Key Largo (Upper Keys) area.
Dengue can present as a severe flu-like illness with severe muscle aches and pain, fever, and sometimes a rash. Usually, there are no respiratory symptoms. Symptoms of Dengue will appear within 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.
Dengue fever is not contagious but is transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito.
Keys residents are urged to keep the area around their residences free from containers that collect water, wearing protective clothing, and use insect repellents.
