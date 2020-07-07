MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida reported 7,347 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and more than 60 new deaths.
The one day increase was well below Saturday’s record of 11,458 cases and 10,109 positive tests from last Thursday.
The Florida Department of Health confirmed a total of 213,794 cases in the state and an additional 63 resident deaths for a total of 3,841 since the pandemic began.
In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 2,066 cases for a total of 51,058 cases. There were 6 new deaths for a total of 1,057. The overall percentage of positive tests is 13.7 percent which is above the target range.
In Broward, there were an additional 739 new cases for a total of 22,595. There were 4 new deaths, bringing the total to 418. Its percentage of positive tests is 9.7 percent.
Monroe saw an increase of 18 new cases, bringing its total to 398 cases. There were no additional deaths which kept the total at five. Its percentage of positive tests is 5.9 percent.
