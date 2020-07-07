CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The drive-thru coronavirus test site at Holiday Park has expanded its hours of operation.

The site, at 1150 Harold Martin Drive, is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    • Testing is by appointment only and is available to anyone 18 and over with or without symptoms.

    You do not need a doctor referral but a photo ID is required.

    To schedule an appointment call 1-800-209-7919.

