Comments
Download The New CBS4 News App Here
RELATED:
Download The New CBS4 News App Here
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The drive-thru coronavirus test site at Holiday Park has expanded its hours of operation.
The site, at 1150 Harold Martin Drive, is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing is by appointment only and is available to anyone 18 and over with or without symptoms.
You do not need a doctor referral but a photo ID is required.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-209-7919.
RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.