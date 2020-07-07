CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 7, 2020.

FLORIDA: 206,447 confirmed cases

  • One-day increase: 6,336 cases
  • Residents: 203,376
  • Resident Deaths: 3,778
  • Non-Resident Deaths: 102
  • Hospitalizations: 16,045
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 2,235,937
  • Negative Test Results: 2,027,493
  • Percent Positive: 9.2%

MIAMI-DADE: 48,992 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 48,422; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 569
  • Deaths: 1,051
  • Hospitalizations: 4,177
  • Total Tests: 365,100
  • Negative: 315,628; Awaiting Results: 168; Inconclusive: 99
  • Percent Positive: 13.4%

BROWARD: 21,856 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 21,516; Non-Residents: 340
  • Deaths: 414
  • Hospitalizations: 2,344
  • Total Tests: 228,905
  • Negative: 206,923; Awaiting Results: 42; Inconclusive: 15
  • Percent Positive: 9.5%

MONROE: 380 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 363, Non-Residents: 17
  • Deaths: 5
  • Hospitalizations: 26
  • Total Tests: 6,591
  • Negative: 6,211; Awaiting Results: 41, Inconclusive: 0
  • Percent Positive: 5.8%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 2,938,624 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 130,306 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 11,641,640 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 538,539
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

