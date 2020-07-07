Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 7, 2020.
FLORIDA: 206,447 confirmed cases
- One-day increase: 6,336 cases
- Residents: 203,376
- Resident Deaths: 3,778
- Non-Resident Deaths: 102
- Hospitalizations: 16,045
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 2,235,937
- Negative Test Results: 2,027,493
- Percent Positive: 9.2%
MIAMI-DADE: 48,992 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 48,422; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 569
- Deaths: 1,051
- Hospitalizations: 4,177
- Total Tests: 365,100
- Negative: 315,628; Awaiting Results: 168; Inconclusive: 99
- Percent Positive: 13.4%
BROWARD: 21,856 confirmed cases
- Residents: 21,516; Non-Residents: 340
- Deaths: 414
- Hospitalizations: 2,344
- Total Tests: 228,905
- Negative: 206,923; Awaiting Results: 42; Inconclusive: 15
- Percent Positive: 9.5%
MONROE: 380 confirmed cases
- Residents: 363, Non-Residents: 17
- Deaths: 5
- Hospitalizations: 26
- Total Tests: 6,591
- Negative: 6,211; Awaiting Results: 41, Inconclusive: 0
- Percent Positive: 5.8%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 2,938,624 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 130,306 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 11,641,640 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 538,539
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.