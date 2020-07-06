POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — She was known to many as Bree Black or NUK, a trans woman. It was just about 10:15 p.m. Friday July 3, when Bree was gunned down, just steps from her apartment at NW 3rd Ave and 12 Street in Pompano Beach. She was shot multiple times. BSO detectives need witnesses to come forward

“There were a lot of people outside due to the 4th of July holiday,” said BSO Homicide Sgt. Bryan Tutler. “At police arrival there were hundreds of bystanders in the roadway. I can’t say that they were all there when it happened, but it was a very crowded area,” he said.

At this point, detectives are trying to figure out how it happened and why.

“There’s nothing indicating an exact motive,” Sgt. Tutler said. “But there’s also nothing indicating she was targeted specifically for being transgender.”

Tatiana Williams from Trans Inclusive has been in touch with Bree’s family.

“Bree was a very outgoing person. Very good to friends, a loyal person,” said Williams.

They too are looking for answers as to why someone would gun her down. Williams said violence against trans people is a problem nationwide.

“We’re dealing with trans women being murdered. It’s happening more, especially within the last two weeks, we’ve had 4 women murdered due to senseless violence,” Williams said.

Tifanny Burks with Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward held a vigil Sunday for Bree.

“Black trans woman are dying at astronomical rates across the country,” she said.

They created a memorial not far from the murder scene. They want to shine a light on the root of the problem.

“When we talk about like even racism, we have to talk about transphobia, homophobia because all these phobias we have here are really causing a lot of people to enact violence toward our trans community, especially black trans women,” she said.

If you have information that can help detectives in this case, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.