MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Edouard formed late Sunday night and is racing to the northeast.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 530 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland.
It was moving to the northeast at 36 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
Edouard is forecast to continue moving to the northeast over the next couple of days.
Little significant change in strength is forecast before Edouard is forecast to become post-tropical later today or tonight.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
