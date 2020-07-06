CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Edouard formed late Sunday night and is racing to the northeast.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 530 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

It was moving to the northeast at 36 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

    • Edouard is forecast to continue moving to the northeast over the next couple of days.

    Little significant change in strength is forecast before Edouard is forecast to become post-tropical later today or tonight.

    There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

