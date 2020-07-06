MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a warm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s across South Florida.

Afternoon highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s due to high humidity.

Storms will develop mid-day and spread eastward across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade. Some may produce heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds.

Scattered storms are likely in the evening and then quiet overnight. Lows will stay warm in the low 80s.

Over the next few days, we will see more of the same due to a westerly steering flow and moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. Expect steamy sun in the morning and storms in the afternoon. Highs will continue near normal in the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits.

In the tropics, we are tracking Tropical Storm Edouard. It is racing towards the northeast at 36 miles per hour and forecast to become non-tropical later late Monday.

The CBS4 Weather team is also monitoring two other areas in the tropics. There is a disorganized low-pressure system that is moving over the Florida panhandle that has a medium potential (40% chance) of development over the next five days as it moves northeastward. Regardless of development, this disturbance will bring plenty of moisture and heavy rain to much of the southeast.

There is also a tropical wave hundreds of miles east of the Windward Islands with only a low potential (10% chance) of development over the next 2 to 5 days as it moves generally westward.