MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Miami-Dade, making it the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Florida, Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Monday he will shut down restaurant dining rooms, gyms and banquet facilities.

The closings will take effect Wednesday.

Gimenez said the new Emergency Order was issued to “ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives.” He also cited a surge in cases among young adults in recent weeks as restaurants and other businesses reopened after being shuttered to prevent the spread of the virus.

Restaurants will still be allowed to serve takeout and delivery.

Short term rentals, like those available on Airbnb, party venues, banquet facilities, and ballrooms will also be closed.

Bars are already closed statewide and restaurants were limited to 50% capacity indoors.

Like much of the state, Miami-Dade’s restaurants had reopened with capacity and social-distancing restrictions in mid-May, while gyms reopened about a month ago. During that time, the county’s daily rate for confirmed cases skyrocketed from about 300 a day to more than 2,000.

“At this time, I plan to keep open various outdoor activities, including condominium and hotel pools with strict social distancing and masks rules, as well as summer camps and child daycare centers with strict capacity limits, requiring masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet,” Gimenez said in a statement.

The county’s beaches, which were closed for the July 4th holiday, will be reopened on Tuesday, July 7th. The mayor said if they see crowding and people not following the rules, he will be forced to close them again.

Office buildings, retail stores, and grooming services can stay open and the county’s 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew remains in effect.

“We are still tracking the spike in the number of cases involving 18 to 34-year-olds that began in mid-June, which the county’s medical experts say was caused by a number of factors, including young people going to congested places, indoors and outside, without taking precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing,” said Gimenez. “Contributing to the positives in that age group, the doctors have told me, were graduation parties, gatherings at restaurants that turned into packed parties in violation of the rules and street protests where people could not maintain social distancing and where not everyone was wearing facial coverings.”

The mayor said the county can tamp down the spread if everyone follows the rules, wears masks, and stays at least six feet apart from others.

On Monday, the county saw a one day increase of 2,548 COVID-19 cases for a total of 48,992 cases. There were also an additional eight deaths, bringing the total to 1,051.