ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — The doors to Disney will be back open soon. Two theme parks, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, are set to reopen Saturday for the first time since coronavirus-related closures in March. The resort’s two other theme parks, Epcot and Hollywood Studios, are opening four days later.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was asked Monday during a news conference in The Villages, one of Florida’s largest retirement communities, about the safety of reopening theme parks amid the spike in cases in the Sunshine State.

DeSantis said he was not concerned about the increasing positivity rate in Florida and theme parks welcoming guests again.

“Disney, I have no doubt is going to be a safe environment. I think that where you start to see the spread is just in social situations where people let their guard down. Usually like a private party or something like that,” DeSantis said.

“Theme parks have been doing great, I mean, Universal, look at what they’re doing. And I think that’s the lesson. We have to have society function. You can have society function in a way that keeps people safe, and when you have all the different procedures they have in place … it’s a safe environment.”

DeSantis said he had “no doubt” Disney would be a safe and called the resort’s plan to reopen “very, very thorough.”

All Walt Disney World theme parks will require reservations in addition to an admission ticket to get in. They will also be opening at limited capacity.

Guests going to the parks can expect temperature checks and closures to help people adhere to social distancing.

The Disney Springs shopping and dining complex has been reopening gradually since May 20.

Universal Orlando reopened in June after also being closed since mid-March.

DeSantis comments came on the same day that Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced an emergency executive order that closes restaurant dining rooms, gyms, and party venues in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.