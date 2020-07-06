MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida reported 6,336 new coronavirus cases on Monday and nearly 50 new deaths.
The one day increase was well below Saturday’s record of 11,458 cases and 10,109 positive tests from last Thursday.
The Florida Department of Health confirmed a total of 206,447 cases in the state and an additional 47 resident, and one non-resident, deaths for a total of 3,880 since the pandemic began.
In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 2,548 cases for a total of 48,992 cases. There were 8 new deaths for a total of 1,051. The overall percentage of positive tests is 13.4 percent which is above the target range.
In Broward, there were an additional 617 new cases for a total of 21,856. There were 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 414. Its percentage of positive tests is 9.5 percent.
Monroe saw an increase of 13 new cases, bringing its total to 380 cases. There were no additional deaths which kept the total at five. Its percentage of positive tests is 5.8 percent.
