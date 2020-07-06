BROWARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) — Broward beaches are open again after a July 4th weekend closure and beach goers hit the sand bright and early Monday.

Alarmed by the rapid rise in coronavirus cases, Broward county leaders closed all beaches for the July 4th holiday weekend in hopes of controlling the spread.

Happy sunbathers showed up early Monday morning when the beaches reopened.

“It’s beautiful and I want to celebrate the 4th of July too,” said Patricia Wasserman who did her morning stretching on the sand.

Even though the fourth is technically over, some Broward visitors are trying to salvage what’s left of their holiday.

“We came from Nashville on Saturday, so we got here first thing this morning,” said Bekah Tinnon.

In Miami-Dade County, the wait goes on.

Beaches won’t reopen until Tuesday.

It’s a disappointment to Adam Bolden, who was on South Beach Monday.

“We booked our vacation and were planning on spending the 4th of July here watching the fireworks,” he said.

Miami-Dade’s fireworks fizzled with worsening COVID-19 cases numbers. All regular holiday celebrations were crushed.

“South Beach is known for big parties and too much contact,” acknowledged Pablo Sanchez

While the beaches were shut, restaurants were open in South Florida and code enforcement was out.

In Ft. Lauderdale, Louie Bossi’s and Ann’s on Las Olas were each fined $250 for not meeting social distancing guidelines.

Hunters, a block from the beach, was fined $15,000 for selling alcohol on the premises.

Other oceanside establishments say they suffered without the holiday crowd.

“Because of the beach closure, we had no people around. There were no fireworks, it was like a ghost town. But today the beaches are open and hopefully, people will come back,” said Spiro Marchelos, owner of the Beach Cafe on Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.