FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward beaches are open again after a weekend closure due to the July 4th holiday.

The county ordered all beaches to close Friday through Sunday because of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases. County officials feared the beaches would be packed, making social distancing impossible.

On Monday, they reopened.

“We are excited. We came from Nashville, Tennessee, we got here Saturday and we’ve been waiting for the beach to open back up. We’re just glad to be out here, we came out first thing this morning,” said Bekah Tinnon.

In Miami-Dade, however, it’s a different story.

Beaches remain closed until Tuesday, a surprise to many.

“I’m a little disappointed, I wanted to go swimming, I wanted to spend some money at the restaurants, help the economy,” said Douglas Cruz.

Businesses at the beach also took a hit over the holiday weekend because of the closures.

“Because of the beach closure, we had no people around. There were no fireworks, it was like a ghost town. But today the beaches are open and hopefully, people will come back,” said Spiro Marchelos, owner of the Beach Cafe on Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Beach businesses said with the weekend closure was something they didn’t need, but now that things are getting back to normal, they are hoping for the best.