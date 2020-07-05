Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The center of Tropical Depression 5 is passed north of Bermuda as it continued on a northeast trek.
At 11 a.m., the center was about 185 miles northeast of Bermuda. It was moving to the northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
The system is forecast to maintain a northeast direction over the next few days. A faster northeastward or east-northeastward motion is expected for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the depression will accelerate away from Bermuda on Sunday.
Little change in strength is forecast today. The depression could become a tropical storm before it becomes post-tropical on Monday.
