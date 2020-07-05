DADE CITY (CBSMiami/AP) – A seven-year-old boy died, and several others were injured when an all-terrain vehicle flipped over in a grassy field.

In happened in Dade City, which is just north of Tampa.

Officials said there were six people aboard the Kawasaki Teryx4 when it overturned the seven-year-old was driving. He later died at a hospital.

A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured and a girl, 4, as well as the three men, received minor injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

None of the occupants were wearing helmets. Florida law requires that anyone under 16 wear a helmet including eye protection while operating an all-terrain vehicle.

The Kawasaki Teryx4 only has seating for four, according to the manufacturer’s specifications. The frame is made of steel tubing and it weighs more than 1,600 pounds.

