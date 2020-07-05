MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A call about a house fire in southwest Miami-Dade led to an armed standoff with the police.

Just after 9:15 a.m., officers were sent to a home in the 16000 block of SW 305th Terrace after receiving word of a fire and that people were trapped inside.

“When the officers arrived, they observed they observed smoke coming from the residence. The officer immediately tried to gain entrance into the residence. A neighbor was able to provide a tool which the officers used to pry the front door open,” said Miami-Dade police Lt. Carlos Rosario.

As they went to enter the home, they were confronted by a woman and her son.

“The officers quickly realized the male was armed with a knife and was holding that knife to his neck. The officers spoke to the male to drop the knife and the male came out of the residence and sat near the street still making threats with the knife to himself,” said Rosario.

At one point, the man got up, went into the backyard of a neighbor’s house, sat down, and continued to make threats with the knife.

The officers spoke to the man in an effort to keep him calm as they summoned someone from the hostage negotiation team. They also put in a call to the department’s Special Response Team.

“Thankfully, the incident came out to a positive resolution and the subject was taken into custody without incident,” said Rosario.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable. His mother was also taken to Homestead Hospital where she was listed as stable.

Rosario said their arson unit was called in to investigate the fire and charges are pending against the son at this time.