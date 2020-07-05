MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – If you thought it was really, really hot out last week, you weren’t wrong.

The temperature at Miami International Airport reached 98 degrees Fahrenheit last Tuesday, making it the hottest day on record for the month of June. However, no heat advisories or excessive heat warnings were issued.

Why?

Every National Weather Service (NWS) office has different criteria for heat advisories and excessive heat warnings that take into account a region’s topography, climatology, and potential urban heat island effects.

Miami was really hot on Tuesday but did not meet the technical requirements for a heat advisory or warning.

In order to receive a heat advisory, Miami must have a heat index value of 108 degrees or higher for at least two hours. For an excessive heat warning, the heat index needs to reach 113 degrees or higher for at least two hours.

The National Weather Service says a heat advisory means people can be affected by the heat if they don’t take precautions. An excessive heat warning means people could be “seriously” affected

The heat index is a measurement of how hot it feels to your body when you factor in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature. One limiting factor, however, is that the heat index is calculated in shaded locations, not direct sunlight, which can feel as much as 15 degrees warmer.

Miami hasn’t had just one hot day this year, but rather weeks and weeks of intense heat. In fact, seven of the 10 hottest weeks on record have occurred this year — and Miami’s high temperatures do not peak traditionally until the beginning of August.

