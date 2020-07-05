MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida reported 10,059 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and nearly 30 new deaths.
The number of new cases was third-highest one-day total behind Saturday’s one day record of 11,458 and 10,109 positive tests from last Thursday.
The Florida Department of Health confirmed a total of 200,11 cases in the state and said 29 more people had died in one day, for a total of 3,832 since the pandemic began.
In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 2,282 cases for a total of 47,011 cases. There were 5 new deaths for a total of 1,043. The overall percentage of positive tests is 13.2 percent which is above the target range.
In Broward, there were an additional 1,664 new cases for a total of 21,239. There were 3 new deaths, bringing the total to 412. Its percentage of positive tests is 9.4 percent.
Monroe saw an increase of 30 new cases, bringing its total to 367 cases. There were no additional deaths which kept the total at five. Its percentage of positive tests is 5.7 percent.
RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.