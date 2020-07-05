FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – As cases of coronavirus continue to climb, Broward is taking new steps to enforce CPVID-19 restrictions.

The county is cracking down on businesses that aren’t following the rules when it comes to capacity, facial coverings, and social distancing.

On Friday, the Community Enhancement and Compliance Division conducted dozens of inspections and closed down many popular spots along Las Olas. The restaurant and bar YOLO was closed and fined $250 for not enforcing social distancing and face-covering orders.

Last week, Fort Lauderdale handed out some stiff penalties to show they’re serious about enforcing new normal protocols.

Five locations were shut down Friday, but the one that felt the biggest hit to their pocket was Hunter’s Beach Bar which was fined $15,000.

Most locations are only shut down for 24 hours so they can comply with the rules.

Businesses not only have to worry about code enforcement inspections but residents who can report violators as well.

There’s a dashboard on the county’s website which shows businesses that residents have complained about. It includes maps pinpointing violators.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the compliance process by reporting violations to MyBroward.Broward.org. Select “Request for Service,” enter the location of the violation, and select “COVID-19 Business Complaints” under “Type of Issue.” They can also call the Broward County Call Center at 311 or 954-831-4000. Both types of reports can be made anonymously.

Currently, the county has seen 37 citations handed out, 472 warnings issued, and nearly 500 pending inspection.