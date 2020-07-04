CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCourse Record with Michael Breed
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Season, Local TV, Miami New, s, TD5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Number 5 formed Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean.

Models from the Hurricane Center show that this depression will pose no threat to the U.S., as it moves away from the coast.

At 11 a.m., TD5 was about 245 miles from Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving east-northeast at 17 mph.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The National Hurricane Center said the newly-formed depression could become a tropical storm by Saturday evening.

Comments