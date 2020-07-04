Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Number 5 formed Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean.
Models from the Hurricane Center show that this depression will pose no threat to the U.S., as it moves away from the coast.
At 11 a.m., TD5 was about 245 miles from Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving east-northeast at 17 mph.
There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
The National Hurricane Center said the newly-formed depression could become a tropical storm by Saturday evening.
You must log in to post a comment.