Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of a person responsible for a homicide in Pompano Beach.
BSO detectives responded to a shooting in the 200 block of N.W. 12th Street at approximately 10:18 p.m. on Friday, July 3.
When they arrived, they found Cameron Breon, on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue at 10:28 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police at 954-321-4377. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.