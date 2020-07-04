Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of demonstrators in Fort Lauderdale took to the beach Saturday to protest the city’s new temporary social distancing policies.
They lined up the beach with signs and flags waving. Some were holding signs asking for beaches to reopen.
They say it should be up to them to make decisions for their own safety.
Beaches in South Florida were closed to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Chris Nelson of Reopen South Florida said, “We are here to walk on this beach as granted to us in our first amendment. Defy the mayor’s order and we will walk on that beach right there.”
The beaches in Broward closed on Thursday and will remain closed through Sunday.
