MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on July 4, 2020.

FLORIDA: 190,052 confirmed cases

  • One-day increase: 11,458 cases
  • Residents: 187,090
  • Resident Deaths: 3,702
  • Non-Resident Deaths: 101
  • Hospitalizations: 15,735
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 2,148,327
  • Negative Test Results: 1,956,445
  • Percent Positive: 8.8%

MIAMI-DADE: 44,729 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 44,171; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 557
  • Deaths: 1,038
  • Hospitalizations: 4,167
  • Total Tests: 347,690
  • Negative: 302,528; Awaiting Results: 166; Inconclusive: 100
  • Percent Positive: 12.9%

BROWARD: 19,575 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 19,240; Non-Residents: 335
  • Deaths: 409
  • Hospitalizations: 2,301
  • Total Tests: 217,627
  • Negative: 197,948; Awaiting Results: 44; Inconclusive: 14
  • Percent Positive: 9%

MONROE: 337 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 320, Non-Residents: 17
  • Deaths: 5
  • Hospitalizations: 26
  • Total Tests: 6,320
  • Negative: 5,983; Awaiting Results: 43, Inconclusive: 0
  • Percent Positive: 5.3%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 2,808,003 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 129,476 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 11,124,651 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 526,003
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

