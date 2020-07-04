MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This Fourth of July is very different for Brian Scheinblum, owner of the Majestic Hotel in South Beach.

“I’ve never seen a 4th of July like this anywhere,” Scheinblum said.

The tables are empty, but not just because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We lost power about somewhere between 1 and 2 a.m.,” said Scheinblum.

No power means his restaurant could not open. He told CBS4 that he had to tell his restaurant employees to stay home.

He told CBS4 that this comes on top of countless cancellations after news that the beach itself would be closed this weekend.

“Almost all of our reservations within the first two days of the beach closing were canceled for this weekend,” said Scheinblum.

The sand is off-limits, but CBS4 cameras captured at least one person breaking the rules.

The crowds on Miami Beach’s popular Ocean Drive were much smaller than what we typically see on any big holiday.

A curfew is in place and masks are still mandatory in all public spaces across Miami-Dade County.

On Friday, CBS4 cameras captured park rangers making sure everyone was complying with the new rules.

Over in Broward County, masks are also required everywhere and the beaches are barricaded this Independence Day.

But back in Miami Beach, restrictions didn’t stop this couple from coming to celebrate the Fourth all the way from California.

“It’s his birthday. I didn’t want to stop it for nothing, this is going to be going on for a minute who knows when this is going to stop. So we can’t stop our lives because they want us to shut everything down.”

CBS4 spoke with another couple from Texas.

People not canceling their trips and still coming to spend the Fourth here in South Florida.

The beach does have some virtual events planned including a fireworks display, but of course, nothing to draw large crowds.