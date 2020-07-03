Comments
Download The New CBS4 News App Here
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on SR 924/Gratigny Parkway early Friday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a woman driving a Subaru was heading east in the westbound lanes of the highway when she collided head-on with a Toyota in the area of NW 57 Ave.
The driver and a passenger in the Toyota were killed in the crash. A second passenger was airlifted to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
The driver of the Subaru was also airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
The roadway was shut down for approximately five hours during the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.