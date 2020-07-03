MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The July 4th holiday is usually one where family and friends gathering for a cookout during the day and then head off to see fireworks at night.

This year is very different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gatherings are discouraged to stem the spread of the virus and most cities have canceled their traditional fireworks shows as to not draw large crowds.

But a few, however, plan to stage them Saturday, but with restrictions.

MIAMI-DADE

Miami Gardens will be hosting a drive-in fireworks show for their residents at Hard Rock Stadium. Gates for Lots 5/6 and 17/18 will be opened at 7:45 p.m. People are urged to stay in their vehicles. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Miami Lakes will be hosting its 16th annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration. Residents are asked to watch the fireworks from the safety of their homes. The fireworks will be launched from the following two sites: Graham Dairy Lake and Miami Lakes Optimist Park at 9 p.m. The display will also be live streamed to accommodate residents who cannot view either location from their homes.

Doral is inviting its residents to watch the fireworks around the city from their yards or balconies beginning at 9:20 p.m. There will be mulitple displays. People can watch via Facebook Live and Youtube Live from the safety and comfort of their home.

That’s it for the live events in the county, but there will be some virtual shows.

Miami Beach will have a virtual firework display paired with music by the New World Symphony: Starting at 9 p.m. on MBTV (Channels 660 on Atlantic Broadband or 99 on AT&T U-Verse) or the city’s Facebook page.

Hialeah will also host a virtual Independence Day celebration. It will not be open to spectators, residents are asked to view it from their yards. It will be broadcast on MegaTV and streamed on the city’s Instagram and Facebook accounts beginning at 9 a.m.

BROWARD

Fort Lauderdale’s 4th of July Spectacular will feature fireworks shows (closed to the public) in four areas of the city. The shows will not be open to spectators and no pedestrians or vehicles will be allowed access to the areas where the shows are located. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the fireworks from their backyards, front porches, patios, and balconies. Shows begin at 9:00 p.m.

• Holiday Park, U.S. 1 and Sunrise Boulevard

• City Hall, Andrews Avenue and NE 1 Street

• Carter Park, Sunrise Boulevard and NW 16 Avenue

• Beach Community Center, A1A and Oakland Park Boulevard

The fireworks will also be shown on Comcast Channel 78, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, YouTube, and FLTV.

Margate will host a modified version of its 4th of July Fireworks Display. The 10-minute show will begin at 9 p.m. at the Margate Sports Complex, 1695 Banks Road. The park will be closed to the public, however, the show will be viewable from vehicles parked on Banks Road. The show will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Plantation will put on a fireworks show at 9 p.m. at an undisclosed location. Residents can watch from home or watch a live-stream of the fireworks show on the city’s Facebook page. The city said this year’s fireworks will be enhanced to improve viewing from home.

Pompano Beach is also putting on a fireworks display from an undisclosed location at 9 p.m. Residents will be able to see the fireworks either by looking up at the sky or watching it on the city’s website or Channel 78.