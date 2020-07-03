MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has added more than nine thousand new coronavirus cases to its total.
On Friday, the state’s health department reported an additional 9,499 cases, bringing the total to 178,594. It’s the third-highest jump since the pandemic began.
There were an additional 67 resident deaths, bringing the total to 3,684.
Total hospital admissions for COVID-19 cases are now at 15,491. The state’s overall percentage of positive tests is 8.6 percent.
In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 2,034 cases for a total of 42,311 cases. There were 16 new deaths for a total of 1,034. The overall percentage of positive tests is 12.5 percent which is above the target range.
In Broward, there were an additional 1,113 new cases for a total of 18, 229. There were 12 new deaths, bringing the total to 406. Its percentage of positive tests is 8.7 percent.
Monroe saw an increase of 26 new cases, bringing its total to 322 cases. There were no additional deaths which kept the total at five. Its percentage of positive tests is 5.2 percent.
