MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 3, 2020.

FLORIDA: 169,106 confirmed cases

  • One-day increase: 10,109 cases
  • Residents: 166,303
  • Resident Deaths: 3,617
  • Non-Resident Deaths: 101
  • Hospitalizations: 15,150
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 2,033,794
  • Negative Test Results: 1,863,077
  • Percent Positive: 8.3%

MIAMI-DADE: 40,265 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 39,713; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 551
  • Deaths: 1018
  • Hospitalizations: 4,087
  • Total Tests: 329,523
  • Negative: 288,904; Awaiting Results: 163; Inconclusive: 101
  • Percent Positive: 12.2%

BROWARD: 17,116 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 16,784; Non-Residents: 332
  • Deaths: 394
  • Hospitalizations: 2,174
  • Total Tests: 204,767
  • Negative: 187,560; Awaiting Results: 37; Inconclusive: 13
  • Percent Positive: 8.4%

MONROE: 296 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 280, Non-Residents: 16
  • Deaths: 5
  • Hospitalizations: 25
  • Total Tests: 5,921
  • Negative: 5,625; Awaiting Results: 42, Inconclusive: 0
  • Percent Positive: 5.0%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 2,739,879 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 128,740 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 10,889,434 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 521,669
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

