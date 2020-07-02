MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 70s Thursday morning which was several degrees cooler than Wednesday morning.
Thursday afternoon will still be sizzling with highs in the low to mid-90s. It will feel like the 100s due to high humidity. With the heating of the day, storms will develop over the interior and then will spread eastward into the metro areas of Broward and Miami-Dade.
Friday we will see more of the same. Highs will soar to the low to mid-90s with the potential for some storms in the afternoon and evening.
This Saturday for July 4th we will wake up with lows in the upper 70s. Highs will climb to the low 90s and scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance will increase on Sunday due to deeper tropical moisture.
