MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Mask up on Miami Beach.

The city has amended its emergency measures and effective immediately, everyone in public spaces, both indoors and outside, must wear a facial covering.

This new mandate falls in line with the county’s emergency order.

Any person not wearing a facial covering is subject to a $50 civil fine.

There are some exceptions.

Facial coverings are not required inside private residences, cars, or inside hotel guests’ rooms.

Children under two years of age are exempt as are people who have trouble breathing due to an existing medical condition.

Also exempt are people who are hearing-impaired or people communicating with an individual who is hearing-impaired.

Masks are not required for people engaged in strenuous activity, swimming, or any other activity which could cause the mask to get wet.

People who are eating, drinking, or smoking are allowed to temporarily not wearing a mask as are people receiving services which require access to that person’s nose or mouth.