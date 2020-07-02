Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a shooting Thursday morning involving a child.
Police said a seven-year-old boy was shot in the head around 9:30 a.m. in a home in the 1500 block of NW 2nd Avenue.
The child was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.
Investigators are talking to the people who live in the home and their neighbors as they try to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.
One neighbor said police were called to the home several months ago about gunfire. When officers spoke to the people who live there, they said nothing had happened.
