MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Sunshine State reported 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time on Thursday.

That daily number is six times higher than the daily record less than a month ago. The state also reported 67 deaths for the second time in a week.

Click here to see the latest numbers

The seven-day average for daily deaths is now back over 40, a 30 percent increase from two weeks ago. The state’s death rate peaked at 60 per day in early May and declined to 30 by mid-June.

Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis are scheduled to visit a medical training center in Tampa on Thursday.

A total of 169,106 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state.

Miami-Dade reported 2,304 new cases and Broward reported 961, more than the day before.

A total of 68 deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, for a total of 3,718.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)