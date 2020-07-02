MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Florida Department of Health announced Thursday that an 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County has died from COVID-19.

The boy was the youngest victim to have died of the disease in the state.

Officials said the case is not travel related.

Earlier in the day, Florida health officials reported 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time on Thursday.

That daily number is six times higher than the daily record less than a month ago. The state also reported 67 deaths for the second time in a week.

The seven-day average for daily deaths is now back over 40, a 30 percent increase from two weeks ago. The state’s death rate peaked at 60 per day in early May and declined to 30 by mid-June.

Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis are scheduled to visit a medical training center in Tampa on Thursday.

A total of 169,106 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state.

Miami-Dade reported 2,304 new cases and Broward reported 961, more than the day before.

A total of 68 deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, for a total of 3,718.

