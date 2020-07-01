MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in Miami Beach after a fight broke out at the Voodoo Lounge on Ocean Drive.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says he is taking new action because of what happened. He calls what happened, both reprehensible and off the charts. Even though no one was injured, but shots were fired and a security guard was pepper-sprayed.

The lounge is now closed because of allegedly violating the emergency order.

It happened when two people were reportedly denied entry into the lounge because they did not have proper ID.

Shots were fired at a fight broke out. Tables and chairs were overturned.

“We have had real problems during the pandemic with all the younger folks who want to get out and socialize they are coming to these places in our city. So, tonight we will have a curfew beginning at 12:30 a.m. Stores will close that 8:00 p.m. We cannot have this behavior. It’s not what our city is,” said Mayor Gelber.

“We are in a pandemic. Act responsibly. Don’t come to our city to behave in a way you’d not behave in your own hometown. It doesn’t make sense.”

Police need your help with identifying the man who pepper-sprayed the security guard and the man who fired his weapon.

If you have any information, police are asking you to call CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.