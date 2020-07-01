MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we kick off the month of July we will continue with the brutal, dangerous heat.
South Florida got off to a warm and steamy start on Wednesday with temperatures in the low 80s and upper 70s. It feels like the low 90s due to high humidity.
Afternoon highs will soar to the low to mid-90s and some areas may climb to the upper 90s. We may tie or break some records again and it will feel like the triple-digits.
Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon over inland areas and some will spread eastward.
Wednesday night a few storms are possible and then it should be mainly quiet overnight with warm lows in the low 80s.
The sizzling heat stays with us the next few days as highs will be in the low to mid-90s. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.
This 4th of July Holiday weekend highs will be closer to normal in the low 90s. It will be hot and steamy with the chance for spotty storms on Saturday. The rain chance will increase by Sunday with the potential for some downpours due to more moisture around.
