MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department has ordered an investigation into one of his officers seen on video punching a woman.

It all started when Miami filmmaker Billy Corben tweeted a video of the incident which happened at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night.

In the video, a woman is heard arguing with a male Miami-Dade police officer, though the reason is unknown.

The woman can be heard yelling at the officer “what are you going to do?” as she gets in his face.

The officer proceeds to sucker-punch the woman in the face before grabbing her and pushing her to the ground.

A second officer rushes in as does the officer whose body cam was recording the incident.

The officer who punched the woman could be heard claiming “she headbutted me.”

After becoming aware of the video, Director Alfredo Ramirez announced he has “initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officers be relieved of duty.”

The officers involved have not been identified.

