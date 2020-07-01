MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department has ordered an investigation into one of his officers seen on video punching a woman.

It all started when Miami filmmaker Billy Corben tweeted a video of the incident which happened at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night.

In the video, a woman is heard arguing with a male Miami-Dade police officer, though the reason is unknown.

The woman can be heard yelling at the officer “what are you going to do?” as she gets in his face.

The officer proceeds to sucker-punch the woman in the face before grabbing her and pushing her to the ground.

A second officer rushes in as does the officer whose body cam was recording the incident.

The officer who punched the woman could be heard claiming “she headbutted me.”

After becoming aware of the video, Director Alfredo Ramirez announced he has “initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officer be relieved of duty.”

“I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that I just saw involving one of our officers. I’ve immediately initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officer be relieved of duty. Actions such as these undermine the hard work that we have invested in our community and causes my heart to break for our community and for the vast majority of our officers who dedicate their lives to serving our County. This will not stand and I assure our community that any officer acting in this vain will be held to account. I have also just spoken to our State Attorney and asked that her office immediately become involved in the investigation.”

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez tweeted out that he was dismayed by what he saw in the video.

This is appalling. It’s excessive use of force and unnecessary. That’s NOT what our @MiamiDadePD are trained to do. @MDPD_Director Ramirez has ordered the officer relieved of duty & investigation is underway. This is why I instituted body cameras & MDPD is reviewing all footage. https://t.co/KHDsEohBym — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) July 2, 2020

The officers involved have not been identified.