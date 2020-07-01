MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Schools is figuring out how students will get an education this coming school year amid the coronavirus pandemic. At a virtual school board meeting Wednesday, members heard emailed comments from parents.

“I am highly concerned about any hybrid or at home learning options… we would prefer an online learning option where he does not have to physically attend school until a vaccine is available.”

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told CBS4 the district is planning several methods of teaching students.

“There are some parents who absolutely prefer traditional model. There are some parents who prefer a blended or hybrid model. And there are some parents, who would prefer to keep their children home,” he said.

The plan includes:

School House Model – Students attending class in person every day.

Distance Learning – Students stay home.

2 Hybrid Plans – A combination of online and in-the-classroom learning.

All of this is based on predications that we will be in Phase 2 reopening when school begins in August. It also looks at the possibility of things getting worse.

“Our plan includes the ability also to quickly pivot to an online or distance learning model should conditions worsen significantly,” Carvalho said.

According to the district’s reopening plan, precautions begin as soon as students get on the bus.

“This plan is comprehensive from the way students board buses, the way they will enter schools, the types of protective equipment they must wear, the types of modifications inside the buildings that we will make,” the superintendent said.

While the plan is to try to space out desks inside schools, Carvalho told CBS4 it’s likely not possible to keep them 6 feet apart.

“That is why the wearing of masks will be a requirement. We will do our best for social distancing in the classrooms. Our best at using nontraditional educational space like media centers, like gymnasiums,” he said.