MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman and her son are facing charges of second-degree murder in the death of the woman’s estranged husband in Hialeah.

The incident, which took place Monday morning in the 1200 block of West 25th Place, was caught on video.

Jason Gonzalez, 18, and his mother, Yunet Enriquez, 39, told police that Juan Jose Mesa, 45, punched them both inside their apartment.

The video obtained by CBS4, shows the man and woman appearing to argue outside the apartment. Then the pair go inside. A short time later, Mesa is seen running to his car and struggling to open the door while the woman and son rush after him.

Police said Mesa was stabbed as he was sitting in his car during the struggle for the door.

After that, the video shows Mesa taking off, knocking the mother and son to the ground.

Police said Mesa was later found on the side of a road next to his car in the area of West 20th Avenue and 35th Street.

Hialeah Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

Gonzalez admitted to stabbing Mesa because he had punched him and his mother inside their apartment, police said.