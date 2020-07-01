MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monroe County officials are urging visitors and residents to comply with health directives to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The message is clear: Abide by the mandatory facial coverings order and wash hands frequently.

To drive the point home, ahead of the July 4th holiday, there is outdoor advertising, public service television spots, on top of frequent social media posts.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to have to close the beaches,” Monroe County administrator Roman Gastesi said. “We’re going to have to close the parks and do some things that we didn’t want to have to do.

“Especially on an important weekend that we have — on July 4 weekend,” he said. “We want people to have a good time, but we want them to be safe.”

Officials would like to remind visitors and residents that closures begin Thursday afternoon and continue until next Tuesday morning.

“Mandatory mask-wearing is in effect right now. You should always wash your hands on a regular basis,” said Gastesi. “And social distancing, similar to wherever you are coming from. That’s all nationwide and worldwide.”