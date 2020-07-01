Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A racist rant by an armed man has landed him in jail.
It happened early last month in unincorporated Miami-Dade.
A Black homeowner, Dwayne Wynn, was speaking with a neighbor when he saw a man put something in his mailbox and drive off.
After Wynn checked it, the man turned his jeep around and got out of his vehicle to confront him.
Wynn’s cellphone video of the confrontation shows, Joseph Fucheck, 58, berating him with profanity while holding a weapon.
Fucheck then called him a homophobic slur and racist slur before then driving away.
Police arrested Fucheck who is facing assault and firearm charges. He is being held without bond.
You must log in to post a comment.