MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people had to be transported to Ryder Trauma on Wednesday morning after their vehicle crashed through the wall of a second-floor parking garage in Miami and ended upside down on the street below.
It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. near Southwest 58th Avenue and 8th Street.
Authorities said two people were pulled out of the vehicle by good Samaritans and were then transported to the hospital.
Officials said Miami Fire technical rescue team assessed the building and determined that they did not need to stabilize any part of the affected area.
The street was closed off on both directions and officials said there were other bystanders injured, though they did not specify the extent of their injuries.
Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
