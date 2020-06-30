Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a new law that requires all public schools in Florida to have a silent panic alarm.
Alyssa’s law is named for Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the 17 people killed in the 2018 Parkland high school shooting.
The law requires that mobile panic buttons be installed on every teacher and staff’s cellphone as an app.
It would silently alert law enforcement to life-threatening emergencies on school campuses.
Schools across the state’s 67 counties will have access to the app in time for the 2021 school year.
