CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alyssa Alhadeff, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Miami News, Parkland

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a new law that requires all public schools in Florida to have a silent panic alarm.

Alyssa’s law is named for Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the 17 people killed in the 2018 Parkland high school shooting.

The law requires that mobile panic buttons be installed on every teacher and staff’s cellphone as an app.

It would silently alert law enforcement to life-threatening emergencies on school campuses.

Schools across the state’s 67 counties will have access to the app in time for the 2021 school year.

Comments