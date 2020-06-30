CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eviction, Foreclosure, Local TV, Miami News, Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Those behind on their mortgages and rents due to the coronavirus pandemic have a little more time to stay in their residences.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis once again extended an executive order that seeks to prevent foreclosures and evictions due to job losses and financial problems caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

The extension runs through August 1.

DeSantis made the announcement about the extension hours before a previous extension was set to expire.

He initially issued the order that offered protections for people facing foreclosures or evictions on April 2.

Comments