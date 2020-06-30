FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors in the case against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will go before an appeals court on Tuesday in an effort to keep evidence that law enforcement recorded during a prostitution sting.
In January 2019, Kraft was accused of paying for sex twice from massage parlor workers at the Orchids of Asia spa in Palm Beach County.
A judge later invalidated the search warrant that allowed police to install secret cameras at the spa as part of the sex trafficking investigation.
The judge said the warrant didn’t sufficiently protect the privacy of innocent customers who received legal massages, and he barred the videos’ use at trial as well as testimony about what they showed.
Prosecutors will argue before the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal that the judge made a mistake and that they should be able to use those tapes.
If the ruling stands, it will deal a fatal blow to the prosecution’s case.
Kraft, a part-time Palm Beach resident, has pleaded not guilty and issued a public apology.
