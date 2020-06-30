FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a warm and muggy start Tuesday with temperatures in the low 80s.

Record heat will be possible again in the afternoon as highs climb to the low to mid-90s. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 94 degrees in Miami. The current record in Miami is 95 degrees set back in 2015. It will feel like 102 degrees up to 109 degrees due to high humidity.

We should stay quiet for the first half of the day. Skies will be hazy at times due to some lingering Saharan dust. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon across the interior and then likely spread eastward across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade due to an increase in moisture along with the heating of the day and more of a westerly steering flow. Some of these storms could turn strong with the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

Spotty storms likely in the evening, overnight lows will be warm with low 80s.

This weather pattern will stay over the next few days as highs soar to the low to mid-90s with scattered storms developing in the afternoon and evening hours.

This upcoming holiday weekend a disturbance may lead to more widespread showers and thunderstorms across South Florida. Highs will climb to the low 90s on Saturday for the 4th of July and Sunday.