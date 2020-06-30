MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the summer heat on, it’s a good time to remember not only to keep yourself cool and hydrated, but it also goes for your fuzzy friends.
On Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was sent to a veterinarian’s office. When the crew arrived, they found a dog suffering from heat stroke and in need of an animal hospital. But due to COVID-19, vet ambulances weren’t available.
So the fire rescue crew took it upon themselves. They took the pup to the animal hospital with a continuous high flow of oxygen where it received further care from the facilities doctors.
The story is a good reminder to all pet owners that our four-legged friends can also suffer from heat strokes. It is always recommended that pets are kept in cool, shady areas where they have access to water.
You must log in to post a comment.