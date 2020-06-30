CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the summer heat on, it’s a good time to remember not only to keep yourself cool and hydrated, but it also goes for your fuzzy friends.

On Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was sent to a veterinarian’s office. When the crew arrived, they found a dog suffering from heat stroke and in need of an animal hospital. But due to COVID-19, vet ambulances weren’t available.

So the fire rescue crew took it upon themselves. They took the pup to the animal hospital with a continuous high flow of oxygen where it received further care from the facilities doctors.

The story is a good reminder to all pet owners that our four-legged friends can also suffer from heat strokes. It is always recommended that pets are kept in cool, shady areas where they have access to water.

