Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed an amendment ordering the closure of on-site dining from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. around the county.
Amendment 5 to Emergency Order 23-20 goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.
“We must take this action to tamp down Miami-Dade County’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases,” said Mayor Gimenez. “Too many people were crowding into restaurants late at night, turning these establishments into breeding grounds for this deadly virus.”
Restaurants may continue to operate their kitchens past midnight for pick-up and delivery service.
You must log in to post a comment.