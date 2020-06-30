MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of Broward parents arguing their children should be given the option to go back to school five days a week come August held a rally outside the Broward School Board Building on Tuesday morning.

They chanted and carried signs. Dozens of public school parents just want their voices to be heard.

“We have to get back to education, not two days a week,“ says parent Anna Warburton.

“They are creating an achievement gap. Parents who can afford it send their kids to private school,” said demonstrator Tracy Christiansen.

The School Board met to discuss the reopening of schools in the fall.

Students in Broward are due back on August 19th.

In May, Superintendent Runcie told CBS4 his school district was leaning toward a blended learning model for the 2020-2021 school year. For example, 50 percent of students would go to school on Mondays and Thursdays, then they would learn from home for the rest of the week.

The group of parents advocating for a return to school full time contend that a lot of them are working parents who can’t afford to quit their jobs and who can’t afford to put kids in daycare. Additionally, they say kids are not learning with the remote learning model.

The Broward County School District sent thousands of surveys out to parents, teachers, and students within the district. When asked if they were comfortable reopening schools, the survey of parents found 6 percent were not sure, 24 percent would opt to continue fully online, 33 percent voted for a hybrid model, and 36 percent of parents would want schools to fully reopen.

While not formally set, the current model for the upcoming school year does not give families who want it the option to send their students back to school full-time.

In response to the parents’ concern, the school district released the following statement:

The District is continuing to reach out to parents to understand their preferences for what schools should look like when they reopen in the fall. A new survey offering four options will be distributed to parents on June 29. The District’s final decision will include this very important parent input as well as safety guidance provided by the CDC.

The CDC is expected to release its guidelines for return to school this week.

The school board is scheduled to discuss the options for school reopening at a

workshop later in the day.