MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has added more than six thousand new coronavirus cases to its total.
On Tuesday, the state’s health department reported an additional 6,093 cases, bringing the total to 152, 434. There were an additional 58 resident deaths, bringing the total to 3,505.
This was the seventh day in a row that the state had more than 5,000 cases in a day. The record for one-day increases was set on Friday with 8,942 cases.
Total hospital admissions for COVID-19 cases are now at 14,580. The state’s overall percentage of positive tests is 7.8 percent.
In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 1,598 cases for a total of 36,820 cases. There were 16 new deaths for a total of 991. The overall percentage of positive tests is 11.7 percent which is above the target range.
In Broward, there were an additional 579 new cases for a total of 15, 624. There was one new death, bringing the total to 383. Its percentage of positive tests is 7.9 percent.
Monroe saw an increase of 23 new cases, bringing its total to 259 cases. There were no additional deaths which kept the total at four. Its percentage of positive tests is 4.7 percent.
